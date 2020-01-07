State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 90,526 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 733,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $39,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 54,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 767,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,268,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,330,512. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

