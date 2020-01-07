State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,231 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $56,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,577,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,610. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $126.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

