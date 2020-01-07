State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 27,528 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,528 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,758 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 18.9% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 8.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 300,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 23.2% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.05. 616,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,033. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

