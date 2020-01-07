State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $130,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Amazon.com by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,175.73.

AMZN traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,906.86. 4,034,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,794.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,818.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,518.31 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

