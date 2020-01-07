State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 70,089 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 70,089 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apple were worth $211,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.34.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $298.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,836,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,712,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,328.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.41 and a 200-day moving average of $233.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

