Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,310 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 881,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,769,043. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $70.16.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

