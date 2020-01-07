Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 44.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.44.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $27,841,123.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,258,847 shares of company stock valued at $205,805,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,393.34. 1,419,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,680. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,335.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,233.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,396.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

