State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $72.55 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,395.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,335.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,233.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $962.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,398.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,425.59.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

