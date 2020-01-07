Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,135 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $128,287,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 473,574 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,250,115. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $136.74 and a 1 year high of $167.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day moving average of $155.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5973 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.