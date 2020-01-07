Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 275 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,154. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

