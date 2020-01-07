Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) by 304.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,605 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MIE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the third quarter worth $97,000. Pension Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the second quarter worth $137,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 34.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 45.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MIE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. 4,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,967. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

About Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

