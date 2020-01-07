Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 617 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,194,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,026,470. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $286.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

