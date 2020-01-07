Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 10,848 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $350,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $137,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 795,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 49,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23,290.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. 48,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 7,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

