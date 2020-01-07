Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,565 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 76,492 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,771,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 388.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 249,408 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. 84,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,138,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,857,083.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $113,470 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APLE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

