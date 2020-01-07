Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 218 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $323.35. 331,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $253.21 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.