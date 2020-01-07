Ellis Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 403,760 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,025,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 209,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,244,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 128,934 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 18,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

FCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

