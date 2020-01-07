SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,989. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.792 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

