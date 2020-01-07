Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 242 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.19. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $125.75 and a 52 week high of $160.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9348 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.