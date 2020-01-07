Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 834 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 110,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.28. The company had a trading volume of 468,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,813. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.9569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

