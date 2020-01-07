Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,715,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,141,000 after purchasing an additional 803,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,279,000 after purchasing an additional 527,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,814,414 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.