Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,474,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.74. 40,123,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,186,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.04. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $251.69 and a 12-month high of $324.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

