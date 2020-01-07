Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 852.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,997,000 after acquiring an additional 935,275 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $94,759,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,547,000 after purchasing an additional 307,149 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,769,000 after purchasing an additional 253,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 335,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 233,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $180.03. 80,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.38. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.79.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

