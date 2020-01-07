Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 387 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.18. 105,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,090. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0578 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

