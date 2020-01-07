Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,682 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 187,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,933. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $116.52 and a one year high of $154.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $223,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,499 shares of company stock worth $3,346,456 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

