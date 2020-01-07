Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases Shares of 873 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

AMGN stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.04. 1,455,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,356. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.38. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

