Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases Shares of 1,778 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.25. 135,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,257. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $128.81 and a 12 month high of $164.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

