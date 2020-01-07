Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys 91 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.62. The company had a trading volume of 305,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.25.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

