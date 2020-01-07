Ellenbecker Investment Group Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.25.

Shares of HON traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.63. 195,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,872. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.69. The company has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.15 and a 12 month high of $183.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

