iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,316,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,250,115. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $136.74 and a twelve month high of $167.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5973 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

