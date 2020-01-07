Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lifted by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 746,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 117,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. 6,260,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,181. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.