Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 4,634 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.40. 4,152,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

