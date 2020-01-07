Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Cut by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $53.75. 42,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,280. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

