West Branch Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 155,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 14,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

DUK stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $90.27. 195,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.16. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $82.46 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

