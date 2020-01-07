3,068 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Bought by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF accounts for 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. 299,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,361. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

