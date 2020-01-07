Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $42.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 857,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $42,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 171,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 709,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,770 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,867. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

