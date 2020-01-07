Beacon Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.50% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $106,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,828.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.01. 635,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,933. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.77 and a 12-month high of $106.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4607 per share. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

