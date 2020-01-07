Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) is Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $169,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $129.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.41. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $112.17 and a 1 year high of $135.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.6904 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

