Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,604 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,604 shares during the period. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.05% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSP. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 58,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8,037.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 40,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. 3,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,167. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3647 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

