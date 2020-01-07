Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,313 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 4.80% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $173,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,533. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $121.31 and a 1-year high of $156.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.6831 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

