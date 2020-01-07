iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 6.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.84. 223,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.59. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $111.98 and a one year high of $137.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1535 per share. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

