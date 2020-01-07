West Branch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on VFC shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.73. 83,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,164. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

