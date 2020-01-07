iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ellenbecker Investment Group’s Largest Position

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.0% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.20. 3,624,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,407. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.21 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $2.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

