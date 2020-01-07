West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 127.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 710,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,553.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 992,503 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $237.84. 2,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,133. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $191.69 and a twelve month high of $239.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.84 and a 200-day moving average of $227.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7546 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

