Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Position Lowered by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $177,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.84. 14,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,800. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.32. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $77.10 and a 12-month high of $95.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2821 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

