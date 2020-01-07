Beacon Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 8.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.20% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $179,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $20,526,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.80. The stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,500. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $131.30 and a 52 week high of $161.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0621 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

