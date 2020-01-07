Ellenbecker Investment Group Takes $206,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,478,000 after purchasing an additional 353,386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,312 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 528,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,646,000 after purchasing an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,998,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,152,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.56. 18,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.47. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $196.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.1915 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

