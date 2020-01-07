Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 13,955 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 7.4% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $22,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average of $101.37. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.95 and a 1-year high of $106.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.