iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Boosted by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 5.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.26% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.81. 2,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,633. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $140.99 and a 12 month high of $171.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

