iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Boosted by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 5.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.26% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.81. 2,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,633. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $140.99 and a 12 month high of $171.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ellenbecker Investment Group Takes $206,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
Ellenbecker Investment Group Takes $206,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 13,955 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF
Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 13,955 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Position Boosted by Ellis Investment Partners LLC
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Position Boosted by Ellis Investment Partners LLC
Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 10,093 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF
Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 10,093 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF
West Branch Capital LLC Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
West Branch Capital LLC Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc.
West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report