Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 10,093 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.45. 696,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.7344 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.