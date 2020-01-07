West Branch Capital LLC Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.25. The company had a trading volume of 135,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $128.81 and a one year high of $164.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

